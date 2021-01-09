Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,266.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for about $135.13 or 0.00327785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $11,266.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00022872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.00562139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00215887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050382 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 37,813 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.