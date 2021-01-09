Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,220.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $25,220.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for $326.29 or 0.00791530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00104381 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.00558365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00215970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 10,049 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

