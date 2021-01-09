Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Tops $3.20 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for $18.41 or 0.00045448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $17,755.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00720760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00220133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 173,857 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

