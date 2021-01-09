Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,969.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.88 or 0.00059161 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $3.00 million and $13,969.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00108112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00695984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052035 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 125,524 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

