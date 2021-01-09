Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Up 1.3%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mission Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

