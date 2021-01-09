Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $10.63 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $4.53 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009061 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00222820 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

