MixMarvel (MIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.04 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One MixMarvel token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, BitMax and Bithumb. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $179,732.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00285337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.17 or 0.03237049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MIX is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,600,520,235 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Bithumb, Gate.io, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.