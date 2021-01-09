MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $159,096.18 and $217.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 116,240,113 coins and its circulating supply is 66,567,122 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.