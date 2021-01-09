Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) (LON:MIG4) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) (LON:MIG4) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88). Approximately 3,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.27. The company has a market capitalization of £45.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

