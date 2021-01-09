Mobile Tornado Group plc (MBT.L) (LON:MBT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Mobile Tornado Group plc (MBT.L) (LON:MBT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $5.30. Mobile Tornado Group plc (MBT.L) shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 311,028 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £18.80 million and a PE ratio of -16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.60.

Mobile Tornado Group plc (MBT.L) Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text and image messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

