Mobius Hits Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Mobius has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mobius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Kucoin. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $63,588.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00691631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00216710 BTC.

Mobius’ genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mobius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

