Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $755,104.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,440,416.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,341 shares of company stock valued at $55,639,020. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

