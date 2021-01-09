Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and approximately $812,737.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00283592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.02930460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

