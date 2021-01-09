Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $51.31 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.06%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $990,742 in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 13.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.