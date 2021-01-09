MonaCoin Price Up 22.5% This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $108.80 million and $11.69 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.
- Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.
- AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000131 BTC.
