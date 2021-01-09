MonaCoin Price Up 22.5% This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $108.80 million and $11.69 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.