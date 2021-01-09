Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 214,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.