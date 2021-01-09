Monolith One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,489.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Monolith has a market cap of $13.83 million and $9,489.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, Monolith has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00041782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.37 or 0.03790262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00284990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

