Mooncoin Price Down 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 73.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $25.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00432663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 130% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,359,282,761 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

