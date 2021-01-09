MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,156.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00421880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 221.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 12,231,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,208,442 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

