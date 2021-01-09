Morgan Stanley Acquires 207,840 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Blink Charging worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.58 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $56.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. BidaskClub raised Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

