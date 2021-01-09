Morgan Stanley Acquires 47,967 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 222.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 47,967 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Kirby worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,791,000 after acquiring an additional 851,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,959,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 835,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

