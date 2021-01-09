Morgan Stanley Acquires 8,072 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Silicom worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silicom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 585,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $329.95 million, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter.

SILC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

