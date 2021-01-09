Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Co-Diagnostics worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $264,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 57.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of -3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 44,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $470,469.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $171,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

