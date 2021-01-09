Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canon by 592.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CAJ opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

