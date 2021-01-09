Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of ChromaDex worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 13.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.83 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $298.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

