Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Unisys worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys by 230.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unisys by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $20.83 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UIS shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

