Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of AxoGen worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AxoGen by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXGN opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,232 shares of company stock worth $1,750,190. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

