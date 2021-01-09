Morgan Stanley Buys 220,954 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of ESSA Pharma worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $385.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.79. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

