Morgan Stanley Buys 230,900 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of RPT Realty worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. KeyCorp raised RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.