Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 63,766 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,223,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $20,894,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,982,000.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VITL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.