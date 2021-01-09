Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Preferred Bank worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 47.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 209,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. B. Riley upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

