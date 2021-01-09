Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of PGT Innovations worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth about $1,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.41. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.