Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of ViewRay worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $784.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. Research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRAY. BidaskClub downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

