Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Banc of California worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,268 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.08 million, a PE ratio of -89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.