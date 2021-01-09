Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 128,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 46.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in ITT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ITT by 169.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

