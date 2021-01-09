Morgan Stanley Grows Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of PC Connection worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 21.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 10.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PC Connection by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

