Morgan Stanley Has $2.36 Million Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of AdvanSix worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AdvanSix by 274.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASIX. CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of ASIX opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $619.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

