Morgan Stanley Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of HealthStream worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HealthStream by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth $305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 65.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in HealthStream by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

HSTM opened at $24.62 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.91 million, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

