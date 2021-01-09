Morgan Stanley Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 406,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Frank’s International worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Frank’s International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.45. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Frank’s International Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

