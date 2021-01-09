Morgan Stanley Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 41,111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $14.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $15,839. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

