Morgan Stanley Has $2.43 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $43.88 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.