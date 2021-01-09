Morgan Stanley Has $2.45 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $77.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.

