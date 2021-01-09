Morgan Stanley Has $2.47 Million Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Gossamer Bio worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOSS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 96,520 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.31. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

