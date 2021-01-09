Morgan Stanley Has $2.50 Million Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of TTEC worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $76.45 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

