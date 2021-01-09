Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Arco Platform worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 89.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 2,432.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. BidaskClub raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 216.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

