Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of NGL Energy Partners worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 184,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 40,789 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 370,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 214.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.89. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

