Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 95.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

