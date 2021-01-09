Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $111,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE:KRG opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.14, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.