Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

