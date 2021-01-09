Morgan Stanley Purchases 18,817 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,451.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.